Suspect in shooting death of pregnant woman and baby dies during police confrontation

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said one of two people wanted in connection with the February shooting death of a pregnant woman in Anderson County has died in Illinois.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Demetrius Leshon Calhoun died in Galesburg, Illinois.

According to Galesburg police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning.

Officers said the man, Calhoun, confronted officers behind the home before he pulled out a gun and shot himself.

The shooting that killed the pregnant woman happened on February 13 at a home on Bryon Circle near Belton.

Sabrina Lowery was 37 weeks pregnant when she was shot inside her home.

Ronnie Gaddis is still wanted in the killing. (From: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

She was taken to the hospital where she died in surgery. The baby did not survive.

Anderson County deputies said the other suspect, Ronnie Albert Dion Gaddis, is still wanted.

Gaddis and Calhoun were both wanted for murder, child death while in uterus during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Gaddis is considered to be armed and dangerous and if you see him, call 911 and do not approach them.

Anyone with information on the location of Gaddis is asked to call 864-260-4400 or call your local law enforcement agency.

Another man, 33-year-old Tamell Nash, was also found shot to death outside the home.

Deputies said Nash did not live at the home.

