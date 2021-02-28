Suspect injured in domestic shooting after forcing way into Fuquay-Varina home

Fuquay-Varina, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after a man was injured during a domestic shooting early Sunday morning.

Authorities say a man forced his way into an apartment belonging to his ex-girlfriend in the 700 block of Angier Road at Bailey Place Apartments.

Once inside an altercation ensued between the man, his ex-girlfriend and another man who was inside the home.

Police say the suspect fired shots from a pellet gun at the man and woman. The woman fled the home with a child and the man went to his vehicle and retrieved a gun.

The man fired a gunshot at the suspect resulting in an injury in the shoulder area.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191 or email fvpolicetips@fuquay-varina.org.