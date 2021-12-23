Suspect shot into cars, apartments at 2 Benson complexes, police say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Benson police are searching for the person responsible for shooting into apartments and vehicles at two apartment complexes.

Authorities said one gunshot went through the window of a child’s bedroom

On Dec. 18 around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex located on Blackmon Street.

A resident reported the shooter walked into the parking lot and began firing gunshots towards the building then fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

Authorities said a total of four apartments and five vehicles were hit with bullets or bullet fragments.

While police were at the scene on Blackmon Street, additional gunshots were heard at an adjacent apartment complex on Barefoot Street.

Officers arrived to the Barefoot Street apartment complex to find two additional vehicles with gunshot damage.

Officers later received reports of multiple apartments that were struck by gunfire, including a bullet that went through the window of a child’s bedroom.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.