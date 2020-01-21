Suspect who killed Canadian military member in Florida sentenced to prison

A Tallahassee man facing murder charges in the death of a member of the Canadian military who was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday.

Justin Timmons attacked and killed Master Corporal Martin Brayman in September.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Timmons was among a group of people who visited Brayman at his house. During the night Timmons and his group were asked to leave. They left and then came back.

When they returned Brayman went outside to speak to the group and while speaking to one of the individuals, Timmons attacked him, deputies said.

Timmons was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence manslaughter. He was given credit for the time he has already served in jail.

More headlines from CBS17.com: