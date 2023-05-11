WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN) – Police in Wake Forest are warning people about leaving valuables and weapons in their cars after a string of car break-ins.

Wake Forest Police said they received reports of 17 car break-ins Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. In at least three cases, police said the suspects stole guns.

In another case, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was stolen. It was discovered by the Morrisville Police Department Thursday afternoon along the 1600 block of Macalpine Circle. No one was found inside or with the vehicle when it was recovered, Wake Forest town officials said.

At about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported car break-in along the 1800 block of South Franklin Street. When officers arrived they saw two suspicious people fleeing the area.

Wake Forest officials said police engaged the suspects in a brief vehicle pursuit. That pursuit ended in the suspects crashing their vehicle near the intersection of South Franklin Street and Rogers Road. Police determined the vehicle was stolen from Morrisville.

Police said after the wreck, the suspect ran south across Rogers Road onto the Smith Creek Greenway where they escaped.

A K9 was used to track the suspects resulting in the recovery of various items, including two of the three stolen guns. Officers are continuing to search for other stolen items.

Wake Forest officials ask anyone who encounters the stolen vehicle, weapons or other items that may be related to last night’s break-ins to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the car break-ins is urged to call the Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. You may remain anonymous.

Officials are again reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables from inside – especially handguns and other firearms.

“We know criminals are looking to get guns, then using those guns to commit other crimes in our community,” said Police Chief Jeff Leonard. “Please do not leave weapons in your vehicles.”