Suspects in Raeford shooting injured following police chase, crash, officials say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Raeford police are investigating after two groups of people exchanged gunfire in a parking lot and then one group led police on a chase on Sunday, according to the police department.

Officers responded to the Valero gas station on Fayetteville Road after receiving reports of two groups exchanging gunfire in the parking lot, police said. Police did not say what time the incident occurred.

After responding to the gas station, Raeford police began receiving multiple other calls regarding shots fired. A suspect vehicle was located and a chase ensued, according to police.

Police did not provide details on what happened that led up to the pursuit or how long the chase lasted.

According to Raeford police, the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle slammed into a power pole, which left residents in the area without power for several hours.

Both suspects in the crashed vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The “identities of the suspects are not being released due to the ongoing investigation,” police said. Both suspects are charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Police said additional charges will be filed.

There is no description available on the second suspect vehicle at this time.

“The Raeford Police Department would like to thank other responding agencies for their assistance [including the] City of Raeford Fire Department, City of Raeford Public Works, Hoke County Rescue Squad, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and Duke Energy,” police said in the release.

