Suspects swallow drugs as Edgecombe County deputies serve arrest warrants, sheriff’s office says

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people wanted on a variety of charges admitted to swallowing drugs as Edgecombe County deputies tried to serve arrest warrants on them Thursday.

On Aug. 18, a resident who lives on Northwoods Country Road in Tarboro reported items being stolen from a vehicle.

Responding deputies were able to establish a suspect in the larceny, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy J. Bulloch recovered some of the stolen property that Chelsey Speight, 27, and Zach Whitfield, 26, are accused of taking and reselling, the sheriff’s office said.

On Aug. 22, Bulloch went to Speight and Whitfield’s home off Highway 42 in Macclesfield.

Whitefield, who was on parole, cut off his monitoring anklet and ran from the home.

Tarboro police were called to assist with a K-9 to track him.

Tarboro police Sgt. Bailey and K-9 Zeus tracked Whitfield and helped arrest him.

The sheriff’s office said Speight was also taken into custody.

Both suspects were transported to the magistrate’s office where Speight attempted to escape after being served, the sheriff’s office said.

“She was quickly brought under control and carried into the detention center,” the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Both Whitfield and Speight admitted to swallowing drugs which led to them being treated at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital

Whitfield and Speight were brought back to the detention center where Whitfield was charged with felony conspiracy, resist/obstruct/delay, misdemeanor interfere with electronic monitoring device.

He was given a $12,000 secured bond and a no release order on the parole violation.

Speight was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, obtain property by false pretense, escape from local Ccfinement facility.

She received a $24,000 secured bond.

A special thank you goes out to Tarboro Police Department for their assistance with the K9 track! The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

More headlines from CBS17.com: