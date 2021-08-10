Suspects targeting unlocked homes in Chapel Hill, police warn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department believes a series of breaking and enterings may be related.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Chapel Hill police said a home was broken into on Laurens Way near Homestead Road. Police said the break-in was similar to some being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Durham Police Department.

In a news release, police said investigators believe a suspect in a construction-style vest was going “door-to-door” checking if anyone is home. Police said if no one is home, he and other suspects returned to break in.

Residents from Tuesday’s incident said four suspects left their home. One of them was seen in a construction-style reflective vest.

Police said no one has been hurt during the breaking and enterings.

If you have information about the incident or see the suspects, police ask that you call 911. If you see the suspects, do not approach them.

To remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919- 942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.