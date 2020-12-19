Suspicious activity leads to NC drug arrest, cash seizure

News

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A New Bern man was arrested on drug charges following suspicious activity in a parking lot on Red Robin Lane.

On Wednesday, at about 6 p.m., 26-year-old James Rothwell of New Bern was observed by the New Bern Police Department acting suspiciously, police said.

Officials followed Rothwell from the area and a search of his vehicle was conducted.

During the search, officials found individual bags of marijuana, including marijuana edibles, marijuana wax, and over $6,000, police said. In total over seven pounds of marijuana was seized, police said.

Rothwell was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana,
  • Maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling controlled substances
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Rothwell was placed into the Craven County Jail with a $25,000 bond.

