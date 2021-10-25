Suspicious device closes down Durham road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Linwood Avenue in Durham closed after a call about a suspicious device.

North Carolina Central University Police, Durham Police Department and Durham Fire Department were investigating. NCCU took the lead in the investigation. Police have asked people to avoid the area of Linwood Avenue at South Alston Avenue for the time being.

The suspicious device was found in a car after a traffic stop. No injuries or arrested were reported.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more details become available.