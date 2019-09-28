Tar Heels start the season with “Late Night with Roy”

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – College basketball is underway in Chapel Hill for UNC.

Friday, the Tar Heels tipped off their season with ‘Late Night with Roy.’

Fans filled the Dean Smith Center to see coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels scrimmage, compete in games and dance.

For some, it was their first time attending the event. Others say it’s a tradition for college basketball in the Triangle.

“[It’s] just a time to get behind the team early in the season,” Tar Heel fan Byron Carter said. “The camaraderie with all of the fans out here, that’s why we’re here.”

UNC’s season officially opens November 1.