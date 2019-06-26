Target offering teacher’s discount for limited time in July

1  of  2
News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Summer just got started but Target is already thinking about back to school!

The retail chain is bringing back their extra discount for teachers.

Starting July 13, it’s giving educators 15% off on school supplies, clothes, and other back-to-school essentials.

If your student has a school supply list, Target has it too.

Now, you can order your child’s school supplies with the Target app.

There will be same-day delivery if you don’t to hassle with the lines.

If your college student has a shopping list, Target is prepared for that too.

They’re setting up back to college sections in over 700 stores near college campuses.

To sign up for an educator’s discount, visit target.com/teacherprep.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

