Target to host free ‘PAW Patrol’ trick-or-treat event

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – You, and your family, can start the Halloween celebrations a few days early this year, thanks to Target!

Target is inviting kids in costume to trick-or-treat their way through the store for a few hours on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating locations.

Apart from trick-or-treating, the event will also feature giveaways, and a showing of an exclusive episode of Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol.

