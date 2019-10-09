Target to relaunch Toys ‘R’ Us website

(CNN) — Target is helping to revive the Toys ‘R’ Us brand online.

This holiday season shoppers can buy toys through the Toys ‘R’ Us website and finish the purchase on Target’s website.

Toys ‘R’ Us closed all of its stores after filing for bankruptcy in 2017.

The collaboration between the stores is just starting. Toys ‘R’ Us purchases can be delivered or picked up at participating Target locations.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now