Taxi driver murdered in Garner was killed over $100, warrants show; 2 men charged

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a taxi cab driver in Garner on June 13, according to arrest warrants.

Javonta Lakeith Williams, 25, and Quinn Louis Giles, 28, both of Raleigh, are facing multiple charges in connection with the murder of Elhadji Mansour Seck, 36, of Raleigh. Seck was shot while driving and then crashed his car into the woods, according to Garner police.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and parole violations. He was taken into custody by Wake County authorities around 2:30 a.m. and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

Elhadji Mansour Seck. (Courtesy of the Seck family)

Giles is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was taken into custody by Wake County authorities at 1:20 a.m. and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Warrants show that Giles will also be charged with first-degree murder, but the charge has not been entered into the system yet.

Garner police said that evidence at the scene “helped start the trail that eventually led to the identification of the suspects.”

Garner police investigators said they believe that Williams and Giles “attempted to get a ride from another taxi company shortly before getting into the back of the Amigo Taxi.”

According to Garner police, two taxi companies were called from the same phone number and both were asked to take the riders to an address on Poole Drive in Garner.

Williams and Giles attempted to steal $100 from Seck and shot and killed him with a .40 caliber handgun, according to records.

Police found Seck, who was a driver for Amigo Taxi, inside his vehicle at 4:50 a.m. in a neighborhood on Poole Drive near Aversboro Road.

The investigation was at first called “possible homicide” by police, but by 11:20 a.m it had officially been declared a murder investigation.

While on the scene, CBS 17 spoke with Seck’s brother-in-law who said that Seck was a father of a 1-year-old and that he had just seen him the day before. The last time anyone saw Seck alive was at 1 a.m. on the day he died.

A friend at the scene, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS 17 that Seck had been working for Amigo for three years. Detectives called the friend around 8:30 a.m. and asked if he knew the victim. Since Amigo doesn’t have many cabs out in Garner in the early hours of the day, he knew that Seck was the one who had been driving.

Garner police said there was no connection between Seck and the suspects.

Both suspects have previously served years in prison.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

