Technical issue halts payday for many Capital One customers

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in San Francisco. Federal prosecutors say Paige Thompson, the woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations, is a threat to herself and society, a flight risk and should be kept locked up until her trial. Prosecutors are expected to make their argument for detaining Thompson at a hearing Friday, Aug. 23 in Seattle. Prosecutors say the former software engineer has a history of stalking and threatening to kill people and to get herself killed by police. Her lawyers denied that she is violent. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A technical issue is causing Capital One customers to not have access to their accounts and not receive their direct deposit paychecks.

Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) November 1, 2019

Several 8News viewers reached out saying they have not been able to access their accounts and haven’t been paid.

No word on when this issue will be resolved.

Stay with 8News for updates.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now