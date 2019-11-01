Technical issue halts payday for many Capital One customers

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A technical issue is causing Capital One customers to not have access to their accounts and not receive their direct deposit paychecks.
Several 8News viewers reached out saying they have not been able to access their accounts and haven’t been paid.
No word on when this issue will be resolved.
Stay with 8News for updates.
