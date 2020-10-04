Technical issues lead to lower COVID-19 numbers reported Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, technical issues prevented some laboratory data files from being processed in the NC COVID reporting system. As a result, cases and test data are lower for Sunday, October 4 than they would have been had all data been processed.

Numbers reported on Monday will be higher as it will incorporate cases that were intended to be submitted on Sunday. NCDHHS is working to resolve the issue.

Due to the technical issues, only 610 new COVID-19 cases were reported in NC on Sunday.

Currently, 907 people reported to be hospitalized, down from 921 Saturday.

Five deaths were reported with the total rising to 3,634.