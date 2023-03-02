RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers are becoming more fearful of self-driving vehicles, according to a new study from AAA.

In a survey conducted in January, 68 percent of drivers said they’re afraid of riding in a self-driving vehicle. That’s compared to only 55 percent in January 2022.

Experts said it’s likely the result of a misconception, where people base that fear off of hesitation toward electric vehicles.

People may think electric vehicles are self-driving when in reality, fully self-driving cars are not on the market yet.

“That can be confused when you start giving more sophisticated names that imply autonomous capability than what the systems are actually capable of,” said Alexandra Mueller, a senior research scientist with the non-profit Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Examples of this are ‘auto-pilot,’ ‘pro-pilot,’ or ‘pilot assist.’

Electric vehicle driver Gabby Trombetta said she explains this to her friends all the time.

“When they do have that misconception of like ‘oh, her car just self-drives,’ I think that’s kind of scary for them, but obviously my car doesn’t do that,” she said. “Both hands are on the wheel at all times and I’m looking at the road.”

But that’s not the case for some other drivers, which increases the fear.

Mueller said the safety of electric vehicles depends on the driver’s understanding of the technology.

“If people don’t know where the system limits are and what their responsibilities are when using the technology, they will do things that they don’t know they’re not supposed to be doing,” she explained.

An example of this is using on their phones or sleeping at the wheel.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is working on how to make electric vehicles even safer on the road through their Safeguard program.

