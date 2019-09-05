Breaking News
VIDEO: Tornado hits Emerald Isle causing major damage
1  of  3
Live Now
LIVE CBS 17 coverage of Hurricane Dorian Live Coverage of Hurricane Dorian from WFLA CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  26
Closings
Baptist Grove Church Calvary Christian School Cary Christian School Chatham County Schools Clayton Town Govt Offices Crosscreek Charter School Durham Nativity School Durham Technical Community College Envision Science Academy Fayetteville Academy First United Methodist Church - Cary Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Harnett Co. Govt Offices Johnston Co. Govt Offices Meredith College Nash Community College NC Museum of Art NC Museum of Natural Sciences Raleigh Endoscopy Center Rocky Mount Academy Rocky Mount Tar River Transit Sampson Co. Govt Offices Southside Christian School Torchlight Academy Town of Hope Mills Govt. Offices

New York City sues T-Mobile for tricking customers

Technology

by: TALI ARBEL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sprint-T-Mobile

FILE – This April 30, 2018, file photo shows a T-Mobile store in Herald Square, Monday April 30, 2018, in New York. Consumer advocacy groups are worried that T-Mobile’s bid for Sprint could lead to higher prices on cellphone plans. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is suing T-Mobile for what it calls “abusive sales tactics” at Metro by T-Mobile stores, the wireless carrier’s prepaid phone brand.

The city’s lawsuit says dozens of stores sold used phones to customers as new, charged fake taxes and unexpected fees and offered financing for phones that resulted in higher-than-expected prices. The city also says a 30-day return policy is deceptive and comes with restrictions.

The city filed its lawsuit in a New York state court on Wednesday. New York’s attorney general is separately leading a coalition of states in suing to block T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion deal for rival carrier Sprint.

T-Mobile says it’s investigating, as the allegations are “at odds with the integrity of our team.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss