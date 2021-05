MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) -- “I've got three children, and 8 grandchildren who live in the town of Mocksville. So, police protection is very important to me, and I don't want to lose that,” said Glen Stanley, owner of Total Real Estate. “I don't think I'm going to have the response time, and the protection I've had."

He says when he moved to Mocksville one of the reasons, he did was to have that extra layer of protection with the police department.