RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our first taste of a password-less future is about to be introduced by Apple which involves deleting the password.

The tech giant has announced it will remove passwords for its phones and other devices in favor of a new way of logging in called Passkeys.

Three weeks ago, we told you how Apple, Google and Microsoft were working together to come up with a system to replace passwords.

This week, Apple announced it will be the first to do that starting with its upgraded operating system to be released in the fall.

The password is not only a frustrating way to login to most sites–but it’s also a hacker’s best friend.

“It’s the single most sought-after piece of information sought by identity criminals,” said James Lee of The Identity Theft Resource Center.

Now Apple says, it’ll do away with passwords in its the iOS16 operating system as well as on its Macs, iPhones, iPads and Apple TV devices using the iCloud Keychain by using some sort of biometrics stored in the cloud.

“I do facial recognition now and that doesn’t bother me, so I’d be willing to try it,” said Raleigh resident Matt Koca.

The passkeys would also allow you access to websites and apps on non-Apple devices.

To use it on non-apple products, you’d use your iPhone to scan a QR code that will then authenticate your log-in with the stored passkey information.

Consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia asked cybersecurity expert Craig Petronella how secure that system would be.

“It ultimately depends on what encryption method is used and how open is it,” he said “Also, is it vetted and tested and where is the evidence of that test?”

The thought of living a password-free life is appealing to some.

“I’ve got a million passwords so something that’s unique to me, that I don’t have to remember–I like it,” said Bill Lord.

Sbraccia previously reported how Google, Apple and Microsoft all are working together with the FIDO alliance to come up with a unified system to replace passwords with something biometric.

Cybersecurity expects like Petronella are concerned about the hacking of a biometric passkey.

“If you steal someone’s face and get their biometrics it’s not like a person can change those things,” he said. “How do we insure its protected properly and what is the methodology around that?”

Even so, some consumers believe biometric passkeys will be more secure.

“I have more faith in that than in the current system,” said Lord.

Once we start using biometrics it brings up another question–Who owns and controls that data, is it you–or the companies we give it to?

Also does biometric data fall under privacy laws, or does the government need to enact new biometric protection standards?