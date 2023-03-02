RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Anywhere from 600-800 people with minor traffic offenses go through the first floor Wake County courtroom each day. That doesn’t include all the other criminal and civil cases in other courtrooms.

A new court computer system launched on February 13. It is the largest upgrade in four decades.

“You know I think we’re in a good news, bad news scenario. I mean we certainly managed to keep the doors open,” said Wake County district Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Freeman told CBS 17 extra staff have been added to each courtroom so they can get people in and out the door. That’s because of technical problems that followed the change in software.

“Some of the things we thought were fixed as we went into it that turned out we’ve had problems with. So calendaring some of the cases, cases showing up in more than one courtroom on a calendar or showing up in more than one court date. So there are just bugs in the technology that we are working through with Tyler and with the Administrative Office of the Courts,” Freeman said.

Tyler Technologies has faced problems with similar court software in other states which, in some cases, led to lawsuits.

Even at a price tag of $85 million, some local attorneys say they are dealing with a list of issues including incorrect court costs, delayed DWI cases and access to their court filings.

“You know, I’ve been frustrated too and so I understand it,” said Freeman. “I don’t want to act as if we are oblivious to the fact that there are defects in the system that are going to have to be fixed. If we can get this to work it will have been worth it, but we are very much right now in that kind of teetering stage of are we going to be able to get these issues and the technology fixed or not?”

Staff with Tyler Technologies has been on hand to help court staff and the Administrative Office of the Courts address problems.

So what is the “or not” scenario?

“At some point there will come a day where we have to make a determination as to whether those things are going to be able to get fixed and whether we’re going to be able to move forward with this,” Freeman told CBS 17.

“I think it’s too early right now to make any determination about that, but certainly there have been a few things that have caused concern for lawyers, for the public and for us that aren’t functioning the way they’re supposed to be functioning,” Freeman added.