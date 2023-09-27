HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting that happened in Hillsborough earlier this month.

Around 12:30 p.m. the teenage suspect was arrested with the assistance of the Durham Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, according to police.

On Sept. 13, police responded to a report of multiple people suffering gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Orange Street in Hillsborough.

According to police, a 20-year-old man, later identified as Cailee Azariah Parker, was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured.

The suspect has been charged with:

First-degree murder.

Robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Felony conspiracy.

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The investigation is continuing with assistance from the SBI. If you have any information,

contact Sgt. Will Felts at 919-296-9553.