Rocky Mount Police K9 Bucky led officers on a track to the suspect. (Rocky Mount Police Department)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount teenager was charged after assaulting a store clerk and stealing their firearm on Wednesday, according to police.

On Wednesday shortly after 10:15 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a robbery call at 777 West Raleigh Boulevard.

After arriving, they learned that a 17-year-old boy assaulted a man who was working as a vendor at the store and stole a firearm from him.

Rocky Mount Police K9 Officer Strickland and his partner Bucky arrived on the scene and conducted a track. Police said the track led officers to 903 Burton Street, where they apprehended the suspect.

The firearm was recovered and the juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention center pending his court date.

Police said the victim received minor injuries during the assault.