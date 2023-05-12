ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount teenager was charged after assaulting a store clerk and stealing their firearm on Wednesday, according to police.
On Wednesday shortly after 10:15 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a robbery call at 777 West Raleigh Boulevard.
After arriving, they learned that a 17-year-old boy assaulted a man who was working as a vendor at the store and stole a firearm from him.
Rocky Mount Police K9 Officer Strickland and his partner Bucky arrived on the scene and conducted a track. Police said the track led officers to 903 Burton Street, where they apprehended the suspect.
The firearm was recovered and the juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention center pending his court date.
Police said the victim received minor injuries during the assault.