BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-year-old has died after a shooting in Burlington overnight, according to police.

At 10:31 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of Hatch Street.

At the scene officers found the teenage boy dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation and have not released any more details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. To leave a tip anonymously, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards