Teen busted – was wearing ankle tracker while committing crime caught on video, police say

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old high school student pleaded guilty to trying to break into cars in Nolensville.

The teen left clues at the crime scene that helped detectives find him quickly, police said.

On the morning of February 1st, 2020, a doorbell camera captured a crime in progress in an upscale Nolensville neighborhood.

According to Nolensville Police, that’s where 18-year-old Teron Spain and another man jumped out of a moving car and begin pulling door handles.

The doors were locked, so Spain ran back to the waiting car, police said.

On the way, he dropped his cell phone and his wallet, according to police

Video shows the 18-year-old picking up his phone but leaving behind his wallet in the street.

Hours later, the homeowner found that wallet and called Nolensville Detectives.

Detective Stephen Hale tells WKRN tracking him from there was not difficult.

Once they have the wallet, police know they are looking for Teron Spain, officers said. They found him at John Overton High School in Nashville where he is a student.

When detectives encountered the student, he says nothing.

Detective Hale says, “I asked him if he had any knowledge of any type of attempted break-ins to vehicles in Nolensville. He said I was making him nervous, and he requested a lawyer.”

Police believed Spain is their suspect, but they said they need more evidence.

That’s when detectives noticed the 18-year-old is wearing an electronic ankle monitor from an undisclosed incident when he was a minor.

Using the ankle monitor technology, it was relatively easy for detectives to track Spain on the street where the attempted car burglaries took place, police said.

And police confirmed the times that Spain was in the neighborhood are consistent on both his ankle bracelet and neighborhood license plate recognition cameras that document Spain’s getaway car both entering and exiting the community.

Time coordinates are also verified by the doorbell camera that shows Spain and a yet unidentified man attempting to break into cars, police said.

Police told WKRN that Spain was in Williamson County Court on Wednesday, where detectives say he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted theft from a motorized vehicle.

Investigators said he was sentenced to two years probation.

Officers also credit the homeowner for not only finding the wallet but keeping the car doors locked prompting the men to move on.

Police say they are working to identify the car and the two other suspects

If you have any information, contact the Nolensville Police Department (615)776- 3640.

