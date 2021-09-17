Teen charged in shooting of 9-year-old and her mom in Robeson County

The scene of the arrest of the 15-year-old. Photo from Courtesy: Sheriff Burnis Wilkins/Facebook

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in the shooting last weekend of a 9-year-old and her mother in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The 15-year-old is the fourth person arrested in the case and was still wanted after three other people were arrested previously. Christian Locklear, 21, of Pembroke, a 16-year-old, and a 14-year-old were previously arrested.

The 15-year-old was arrested at a Lumberton motel, Wilkins said.

A woman and her 9-year-old daughter were shot Saturday night while riding in their vehicle on Moss Neck Road in Pembroke. Two other family members also were in the vehicle.

The young girl was transported to an undisclosed medical center and is being treated for her injuries. Her medical condition has since improved, authorities said.

The mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilkins said more information and more arrests will be announced.