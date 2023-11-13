RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting Thursday that killed a 22-year-old man.

Kevin Lamar Bowser, 19, is charged in a shooting that led to the death of Isaiah Michael Anderson, Raleigh police said Monday.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to reported shots fired in the 6000 block of Highline Street, police said. When officers arrived on scene, they found Anderson shot, police said.

Anderson was transpored to a nearby hospital where he died as a result of sustained injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.