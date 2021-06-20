Teen charged with rape, strangulation after woman out walking is sexually assaulted, Rocky Mount police say

Kylik Mabry, 18, was charged with second-degree rape, strangulation, and common law robbery.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man was arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted while on a walking trail at a Rocky Mount sports complex Saturday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex at 600 Independence Drive, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

“The victim stated she was walking on the ‘walking trail’ when she was sexually assaulted,” the news release said.

After the assault, the suspect fled.

The woman gave a description of the suspect to police who later found the suspect and interviewed him. He was later arrested, police said.

Kylik Mabry, 18, was charged with second-degree rape, strangulation, and common law robbery.

Mabry was held on a $301,000 secured bond which included outstanding warrants on non-related charges.

He is currently at the Nash County Detention facility.