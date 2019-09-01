Teen dead, 2 NC college students wounded in shooting near campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a housing center near UNCC in University City.

Officers were called to the 49er North off-campus student apartments at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning to Rebecca Bailey Drive.

Police say a party was being held at one of the apartment units and multiple people were having an argument outside the unit.

Shortly after, the argument escalated and a shooting took place.

Police found Christian Malik Estes, 19, in front of the apartment and two female victims were located behind the apartment, all with apparent gunshot wounds.

All three were rushed to the hospital, where Estes was later pronounced deceased.

The two female victims, both of which have non-life threatening injuries according to police, are enrolled at UNCC.

Police say a fourth victim was transported by unknown people to a nearby hospital. The man is being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest.

The shooting was approximately two miles from the UNC Charlotte campus. UNC Charlotte Police and CMPD determined there was no continuous threat from the incident to the University campus.

Anyone with information about this homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

