Teen dies a week after airborne crash along I-85 in SC

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager has died a week after he was injured in a crash along Interstate 85 in Cherokee County.

The coroner identified the victim as Noah Drake Campbell, 16, of Gaffney.

Noah was a student at Blacksburg High School.

His aunt, Erin Turner, said he loved to laugh, play video games and hang out with friends at the skating rink.

“He always wanted to try to find something funny,” Turner said.

Unlike most teenagers, Turner said her nephew wasn’t afraid to show his family just how much he cared about them.

“Noah was always one of those who grabbed you and hugged you,” Turner said. “And you knew he loved you.”

Turner says her nephew had just gotten his first car. Less than a week after the big milestone, Noah was in a single-car crash.

Investigators say the crash happened around 2:20 pm November 16 when Noah’s vehicle ran off of the right side of Highway 5, went down an embankment and went airborne before crashing into a retaining wall on Interstate 85 near Exit 102.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Noah Campbell, 16. Credit: family.

The way the crash happened doesn’t add up to Turner.

“In my mind, it had to have been medical,” she said. “It had to have not been that he wasn’t in control of that car it’s just not Noah.”

She said her nephew was a safe driver, especially because he knew the great responsibility a driver had when they get behind the wheel.

“It took him a long time to even decide to want to get his license because he was scared to drive,” Turner told WSPA.

Despite praying for a miracle, doctors declared Noah brain dead.

According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, Campbell died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Saturday morning.

“It’s just the worst thing that you could ever possibly imagine,” Turner said.

Turner says Noah’s organs will be donated.

To help the family with medical and funeral expense click here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now