Teen driver charged in fatal Cary pedestrian crash

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary Police have arrested the driver of the car that struck and killed 52-year-old Sandra Verastegui on Sept. 30, according to a press release.

Jax Aiden Fuller, 16, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of 150 days in prison.

Fuller is being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. on Sept. 30, along the 1000 block of Castalia Drive, which is in a neighborhood near the intersection of High House and NW Maynard roads.

Cary police Capt. Steve Wilkins said Fuller’s blue 2012 Ford Escape came around a curve heading east on Castalia Drive near Cougar Court and hit the 52-year-old Verastegui. She died at the scene.

Investigators believe she was taking out the trash in front of her home at the time of the incident.

According to a press release, Fuller and a 16-year-old passenger remained on the scene.

