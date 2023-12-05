VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen is charged after he falsely reported that multiple people were shot at a Moore County home, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Investigators said he made the false report to get revenge over a failed internet relationship.

On Oct. 16, deputies said they received the false report of multiple people shot at a home in Vass.

On arrival, deputies evaluated the circumstances and determined the shooting had not occurred.

Investigators said they tracked the false report to 18-year-old Austin Dow, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

Dow reportedly made the report as revenge over a failed internet relationship with a Vass female, according to the sheriff’s office.

They said he demanded money from her under threats of calling law enforcement prior to making the report. Deputies said they arrested Dow Dec. 5 after he was brought to North Carolina to face criminal charges.

Dow is charged with:

Felony extortion

Felony conspiracy

Misdemeanor conspiracy

Filing a false police report

Interfering with emergency communications

The sheriff’s office said Dow was released to the custody of his parents pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Wednesday.

Deputies said the false report is an example of “swatting,” an attempt to elicit significant law enforcement response to a false report of violence.

They said these attempts have become more common around the country in recent years.