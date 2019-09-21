Teen girl reported missing near NC coast

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock Police Department is trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said that Mallory Paige Tilghman Rutherford is described as a female with blonde shoulder-length hair. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds.

According to a news release, Rutherford was last seen walking in Havelock near N.C. Highway 101 Friday around 11 a.m.

Anyone with information contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.

