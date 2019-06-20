Teen girl shot in leg was bystander during driveby in NC, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and another person was shot in the hand in west Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to emergency medical officials, the incident happened on Mulberry Pond Drive.

Police say unknown suspect(s) in a car fired at several individuals standing in the area.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Police do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

Officials say the bullet hit an artery and she was bleeding badly, but the first officer on scene was able to use a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding.

The girl has been taken to the hospital where she is being treated. No arrests have been made in this case.

The other person, a male, showed up at the Atrium Health Urgent Care located at East Morehead with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

Detectives are working to determine if this shooting is related to the Mulberry Pond Drive incident or not. At this point, police say they do not know exactly where that incident happened.

There’s no word on any possible suspects or arrests.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.