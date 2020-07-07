Teen, grandmother heartbroken over loss of 4 family members in Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A teen and his grandmother are grieving after four members of their family were killed in a tragic accident on I-485 in Charlotte over the weekend.

Lynn Sherrill and her grandson, 14-year-old Jacob Obester, lost their whole family in the collision.

Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, 12-year-old Elizabeth known as “Sissy” and 9-year-old “Violet,” were all killed in a crash caused by a driver who troopers say was excessively speeding down Interstate-485 in Charlotte Friday night.

Sherill says her granddaughters were her whole world and her son was her only biological child.

She’s also grieving the death of her daughter-in-law.

“It is unimaginable. I can’t think of my life without my granddaughters in it everything was planned around them,” Sherill said.

RELATED: PARENTS, 2 CHILDREN AMONG 5 KILLED IN I-485 CRASH

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jacob, who was not in the car when the crash occurred.

“Being angry at him is not going to help me. He’s not going to feel my anger it would only hurt me to hold my anger, so I’m not going to hurt myself with that,” Sherill said.

Officials say Dakeia Charles was going 100 mph when he hit a box truck, which crossed the cable barriers and slammed into two cars – one carrying the Obesters and the other carrying the Barlaan family.

Mark Barlaan was also killed in the crash Friday night. Troopers say his wife and son had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say Charles could be facing murder charges when he’s released from the hospital.

“There’s a reason you have life experiences this will help me to be more understanding for all the others that may have the same kind of tragedy,” Sherill said.

On Saturday morning, Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was seriously injured when he was investigating the crash from Friday.

According to Highway Patrol, a car hit Lopez-Alcedo’s patrol car and then the trooper’s own patrol car slammed into him. Lopez-Alcedo suffered a severe brain injury and remains unconscious.

Troopers say the person who hit the patrolman is being cooperative.

No one has been charged yet, but the investigation is ongoing.