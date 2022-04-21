CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A teenager is dead following a shooting in north Charlotte Wednesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aveon Baker.

CMPD said the shooting occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway in a Wendy’s parking lot.

CMPD said officers were called to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found a young man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Medic and later identified as Baker.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.