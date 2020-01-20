Teen uses Snapchat to escape alleged kidnappers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CNN Newsource) – A 14-year-old girl in northern California used Snapchat to escape three alleged kidnappers after she was sexually assaulted.

Authorities say the girl met with a 55-year-old man on Tuesday who allegedly drugged her.

According to the victim, two more men showed up and helped put her into a car against her will, where she says she was sexually assaulted then taken to a San Jose motel.

There, she says she was sexually assaulted a second time.

The girl then used the Snapchat app to tell her friends that she had been kidnapped.

Her friends determined her location through the app, which she’d previously chosen to share with them, and called 911.

Police arrested 55-year-old Albert Thomas Vasquez at the motel. He is charged with kidnapping to commit rape, false imprisonment, and other sex charges.

The other men were taken into custody the following day and charged with kidnapping and conspiracy.

They were later identified as 34-year-old Antonio Quirino Salvador and 31-year-old Hidiberto Gonzales Avarenga.

CNN has not been able to determine if the men obtained legal representation.

