Teens on the run after stealing delivery driver’s car with child inside, Southern Pines police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – Two teens are on the run after police say they stole a Door Dash delivery driver’s SUV in Southern Pines with her baby still inside.

It all happened just outside of the Timberlane Apartments in Southern Pines on Friday night. That’s when David Ray got a phone call from his daughter.

She was being questioned in the kidnapping investigation.

“She said, ‘I’m at the police station,'” said Ray, “She was like, ‘I swear I just gave somebody a ride.'”

He says strangers, two teen boys walking the street, asked his daughter for a ride.

She took them where they wanted to go, near the Timberlane Apartments, and a few minutes after they got out, a panicked 911 call came in.

“I don’t care about the car, just give me my baby!” said the 911 caller.

The two teen boys stole a woman’s SUV with her 1-year-old baby still inside, police said.

The woman told police she’d left the SUV unlocked and running while she went to deliver food through the app Door Dash.

“The car was backing out and it popped a curve, and (crying) I dropped the Door Dash order and I ran after it (crying),” said the 911 caller.

The two teens took the SUV a little over a mile and ditched it, police said.

Police found the SUV about an hour later with the baby inside and not hurt. But those teens, those strangers David Ray’s daughter picked up, got away.

“She said, ‘After they got out, I didn’t see them anymore’, so she gave them (police) her fingerprints and they let her go,” said Ray.

