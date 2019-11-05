1  of  2
Tennessee man credits belt buckle with deflecting bullet in shooting

by: WATE

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – A Chattanooga man is crediting a $20 belt buckle with saving his life.

Grant Gunter says he surprised two teenagers while they were breaking into his truck over the weekend when one of them turned around and shot him. Police say the belt buckle deflected the bullet, causing it to merely graze his stomach.

Gunter told WTVC if the bullet was even an inch off, he would be dead or in the hospital but the belt buckle only caused the bullet to graze off of him.

“A belt buckle. Yeah, it’s insane. It felt like Mike Tyson came up to me and punched me. That or someone with a bat coming up to you and smacking you in the stomach.”

-Grant Gunter

The two teenagers are in juvenile detention this morning on multiple charges including aggravated assault.

