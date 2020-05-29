Tennessee police chief’s tweet condemning police brutality goes viral

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee police chief’s response to the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody, is going viral on twitter with more than 600,000 likes.

On Wednesday, Chattanooga Police Department Chief David Roddy called on law enforcement officers who don’t see a problem with what was captured in disturbing video of the arrest to turn in their badges. “There is no need to see more video. There’s no need to wait to see how it plays out. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for nine minutes. There is a need to do something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this, turn it in.” Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy There is no need to see more video. There no need to wait to see how “it plays out”. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this…turn it in. pic.twitter.com/frNCAWCeq6 — David Roddy (@ChiefDavidRoddy) May 27, 2020

The tweet has been retweeted over 150,000 times and has over 600,000 likes.

The former Minneapolis police officer seen in the video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as the 46-year-old cries out that he can’t breathe was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four officers involved in the arrest were fired.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the country.