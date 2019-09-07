Tennessee sending nurses, emergency staff to help Carolinas

Waves pound the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle, N.C.,as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The State of Tennessee is sending emergency management and medical assistance to the Carolinas to support the response to Hurricane Dorian.

According to a new release, a five-person incident management team was scheduled to travel to Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday. That team will assist local and state logistics and response efforts. It includes four staff members from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and one county-level emergency manager.

The previous day, Tennessee sent a 30-person team to Raleigh, North Carolina. It includes 25 nurses from the Department of Health. Five emergency response coordinators will provide logistical and communication support.

These teams join another 129 ambulance, swift-water rescue, and emergency management personnel who are already deployed from Tennessee.

