Tennessee student starts petition for 4-day school week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —There is an online petition for just about anything these days but one little boy in Nashville has started an effort to reduce the school week to four days.

The posts asks for your support petitioning Metro Nashville Public Schools and the Metro Council for a four-day school week.

The change.org petition claims “students need more family time and more rest and a less stressful environment being out of school one extra day per week allows the student more productive. Also the school district will save money students will hate school less and get in trouble less. Attendance will be better. Teachers will have an extra planning day per week to properly design a lesson plan.”

So far, more than 150 people have signed the petition.

