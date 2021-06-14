Tennessee toddler left in car seat dies from starvation, dehydration

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-month-old found inside a Portland home earlier this year died from starvation and hypertonic dehydration.

It happened in February at a residence on Butler Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene after a probation officer who was making a home visit observed an obvious medical emergency.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered 15-month-old, Nicholas Crowder, a 3-year-old and 32-year-old, Tiffany Spears inside the home. Crowder and Spears were found deceased.

  • Nicholas Dylan Crowder, Courtesy: Gilbert Funeral Home
  • Courtesy: Gilbert Funeral Home, Tiffany Ruth Spears

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 3-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. In an update provided to News 2 on Monday, investigators said 15-month-old Nicholas Crowder died from starvation and hypertonic dehydration.

Authorities said Crowder was secured in a car seat without access to food, water or care.

Spears died of a drug overdose from fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Both deaths were ruled as accidental.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories