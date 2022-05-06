DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver of a Tesla was traveling at an “excessive speed” in April when he plowed into the back of another vehicle before he crashed down to Interstate-40, court documents say.

The wreck was reported just before 4:15 p.m. on April along eastbound I-40 at the U.S. 15/501 overpass, which is also Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police.

Zack A. Wojenski, 45, of Apex, was driving east on 15-501 in a 2017 Tesla Model S when he slammed into the back of a 2012 Camry, documents show.

The force of the collision crushed the Camry to “2/3 of its original depth,” court documents say.

The Tesla then continued to move another 500 feet – hitting a guardrail, several roadway signs, and then a utility pole before the vehicle went airborne, flipped, and landed on its wheels in the middle of I-40, documents say.

The driver of the Camry said he had just changed lanes before a stoplight and started to roll from a stop when his car was hit from behind, the document says.

Wojenski died at the scene, a news release from Durham police said.

The driver of the Camry was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The highway reopened around four hours after the collision.

No cars were hit on I-40, police said.

No charges have been filed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Investigators believe video footage captured by the Tesla will reveal more detail on the incident.

The speed limit on that stretch of 15-501 is 35 mph, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.