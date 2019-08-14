Texas county crime stoppers seeks help stopping ‘The Wedding Crasher’

Comal County, TX (WNCN) — Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of crashing multiple weddings in Central Texas.

Monday morning, Comal County Crime Stoppers shared a post, hoping someone could identify a woman in photos who is suspected to have made a habit out of posing as a guest at weddings and stealing the gifts.

Comal County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying this woman, accused of being “The Wedding Crasher.”

“The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify a female suspect involved in a series of wedding venue theft offenses. This elusive suspect has been dubbed “The Wedding Crasher.” The Wedding Crasher has been frequenting wedding events not only in Comal County, but surrounding counties as well, preying on unsuspecting families and friends,” the post said.

Officials say she has been involved in a series of thefts at wedding venues, both in Comal County and in surrounding areas.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public will help identify her, “before she strikes again.”

“Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice,” the post read.

New Braunfels Police Department shared the post on Facebook as well, adding that those who want to submit tips can earn a cash reward of up to $4,000.

You can submit an anonymous tip, by contacting Comal County Crime Stoppers. You can submit a tip online from this link: http://www.comalcrimestoppers.org.

You can also submit a tip by using the mobile app: Download the “P3 Tips” app for iOS or Android mobile devices and submit a tip through the app.

Additionally, you can call in a tip on the phone (24 Hours a Day/7 Days a Week): Call 830-620-TIPS (8477) or call 1-800-640-8422.

