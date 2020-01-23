Texas high school coach facing charges for bringing gun to school, threatening principal

TOMBALL, Texas (CNN Newsource) – A teacher who is also a coach at a Texas high school is accused of bringing a handgun to school and making a veiled threat against the principal.

By all counts, Mark Alan Davis is a popular coach and teacher at the private Concordia Lutheran school.

Even though he’s now accused of carrying and threatening to use a gun at school, students are still quick to defend him.

“He was overall just an amazing, great guy. He just made a dumb mistake, but he definitely did not have any negative intentions toward the whole incident,” said student Bradley Roeske.

Like many students who commented online, junior Bradley Roeske is doubting the serious charges against the long time coach.

In his probable cause hearing today, prosecutors said Davis told someone at school that he had a gun in his classroom and that he was upset at the principal.

“The defendant stated he applied for a coaching job at another school but was told he didn’t get the job, and he felt like the principal had given the other school a bad reference regarding his tenure with Concordia Lutheran.”

Prosecutors said Davis was also mad at the head baseball coach for not giving him a promotion and mentioned buying more weapons.

“He went on to say he was going to buy a Springfield automatic rifle and also said he had a gun upstairs.”

Those comments prompted the school to call police.

Today, Concordia released a statement, saying in part:

“As soon as this information was brought to our attention, we took immediate action. In addition to criminal charges, Mr. Davis has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.”

Parents said it was the right action.

“Maybe he wasn’t going to do anything, but he thought about it enough to put it in his vehicle and bring it to the school. My thinking is there is something further than this,.” said parent Melissa Spaulding.

Davis was given a $50,000 bond on the felony charge.

The judge revoked his concealed carry license, ordered him to stay 1,000 feet away from the school, and requested an ankle monitor.