Texas Roadhouse to offer free lunches for veterans, military members on Monday

(WEHT) – All Texas Roadhouse locations nationwide are going to be offering free lunches to veterans and active-duty military on Monday, November 11.

The Veterans Day event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All former, retired and current US military members will be able to choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu.

You will need to have proof of service, such as a military card, VA card, or discharge papers.

