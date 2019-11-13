‘That’s a soul, that’s somebody’s child’: Wilson residents react to OIS death

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after an early morning robbery attempt ended with an officer involved shooting.

Wilson officers were called to the Wilson Senior Center just before 8 a.m. in response to an assault and robbery in place.

As DMV License and Theft Investigators were looking into the robbery, they were involved in a shooting in the 600 block of Jordan Street – which is approximately a mile from the scene of the reported robbery.

As a Facebook Live video circulates across social media, the question many in Wilson are asking is why this shooting took place.

“Being so close to my home I’m very concerned,” said Diane Sauls.

Wilson Police aren’t releasing the name of the person killed, leaving people like Jada Harris and Diane Sauls to simply worry.

“We had a call from our dad saying that it could possibly be one of our family members,” said Jada Harris.

“It could be some kin to me I’m not sure,” said Sauls.

As the investigation continues, it’s remains unclear if the suspect was armed.

“Why didn’t they tase him?” asked Harris. “They could’ve pepper sprayed him or something like that.”

With rumors running rampant across the community, many say they’ve already made up their mind.

“It’s not right that he robbed a senior citizen home, but it’s not right that they shot him either,” said Harris.

“I’m sorry for the family whether it’s my kin or no kin, that’s a soul, that’s somebody’s child,” said Sauls.

“They could’ve handled it a different way,” said Harris.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case, which is standard in all officer involved shootings.

