DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The stage is set for Durham’s next mayoral race as the candidate filing period ended Friday afternoon. A total of nine people are vying for the seat.
In late June, Durham mayor Elaine O’Neal announced she would not be running for reelection.
The nine candidates now in the running are:
- Mike Woodard
- DeDreana Freeman
- Leonardo Williams
- Charlitta Burruss
- Bree L. Davis
- Jontae Dunston
- Nick Pettiford
- Marshall Williams Jr.
- Sylvester Williams
Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7.