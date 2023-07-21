DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The stage is set for Durham’s next mayoral race as the candidate filing period ended Friday afternoon. A total of nine people are vying for the seat.

In late June, Durham mayor Elaine O’Neal announced she would not be running for reelection.

The nine candidates now in the running are:

Mike Woodard

DeDreana Freeman

Leonardo Williams

Charlitta Burruss

Bree L. Davis

Jontae Dunston

Nick Pettiford

Marshall Williams Jr.

Sylvester Williams

Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7.